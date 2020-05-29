2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
+ taxes & licensing
This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control. This Mazda Mazda3 Features the Following Options Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Sporty exhaust outlet garnish, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/(2) retractable key fobs, trunk release, Rear window defroster. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2