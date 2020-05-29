Menu
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

GS-SKY

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,041KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5116073
  • Stock #: L00144A
  • VIN: JM1BL1V72C1610766
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control. This Mazda Mazda3 Features the Following Options Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Sporty exhaust outlet garnish, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/(2) retractable key fobs, trunk release, Rear window defroster. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,Front Whe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

