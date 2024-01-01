Menu
A highly recommended minivan with great versatility, stable handling and excellent fuel economy. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 201,818 kms. Its brilliant black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

201,818 KM

$CALL

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats

11954898

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

Used
201,818KM
VIN JM1CW2CL2C0112994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Mica
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!

A highly recommended minivan with great versatility, stable handling and excellent fuel economy. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 201,818 kms. It's brilliant black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$CALL

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2012 Mazda MAZDA5