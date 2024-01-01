$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,818KM
VIN JM1CW2CL2C0112994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Mica
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!
A highly recommended minivan with great versatility, stable handling and excellent fuel economy. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 201,818 kms. It's brilliant black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
