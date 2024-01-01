$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
S - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,378KM
VIN JN8AS5MT0CW250554
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0197A
- Mileage 183,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
Compare at $9535 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8995!
Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2012 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 183,378 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
