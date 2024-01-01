Menu
<b>Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Compare at $9535 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8995! <br> <br> Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2012 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 183,378 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0197A
  • Mileage 183,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

Compare at $9535 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8995!

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2012 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 183,378 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

