2012 Nissan Titan

SV - Power Windows - Power Doors - $167 B/W

2012 Nissan Titan

SV - Power Windows - Power Doors - $167 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,871KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4403202
  • Stock #: 18-1326A
  • VIN: 1N6AA0ECXCN302209
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

Compare at $19079 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $17999!

This Nissan Titan is a top choice in a very competitive field of pickup trucks. This 2012 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 141871 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 317HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.19 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

