2012 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Next Generation Engine Controller Convenience Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Universal Garage Door Opener Ash Tray Lamp Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Variable intermittent windshield wipers Auto quad beam halogen headlamps Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Tire carrier winch Body-colour front fascia Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual note horn Front seat side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags 17" steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna Trim Urethane Shift Knob Body-colour door handles Body-colour grille Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Electronically Controlled Throttle Locking Lug Nuts Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Leather-wrapped steering wheel Assist handles Height-adjustable front shoulder belts 160-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Floor tunnel insulation 7-Pin Wiring Harness MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Highline door trim panels Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel Front Bumper Sight Shields 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE HD transmission oil cooler Tip start electronic starting feature Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Rear under seat storage compartment 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels Floor-mounted auto shift lever 2nd row in floor storage bins Full-size restricted-use spare tire Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads Pwr 10-way driver seat Pwr lumbar HD front shock absorbers Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge 5' 7" cargo box SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.