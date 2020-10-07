Menu
2012 RAM 1500

211,657 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

SPORT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

211,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211995
  • Stock #: 21-7056A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7MTXCS264271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 211,657 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7MTXCS264271.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Next Generation Engine Controller
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour front fascia
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
Urethane Shift Knob
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour grille
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Sentry key theft deterrent system
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Locking Lug Nuts
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
160-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Highline door trim panels
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Front Bumper Sight Shields
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
Tip start electronic starting feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Rear under seat storage compartment
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
HD front shock absorbers
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
5' 7" cargo box
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

