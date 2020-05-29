2012 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Ram 2500 boasts a Turbocharged Diesel I6 6.7L engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote USB port, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: 17 x 8.0 polished forged aluminum wheels, anti-spin rear axle, fold-away pwr heated mirrors, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, exterior mirror supplemental signals, exterior mirror courtesy lamps, bright/bright grille, fog lamps, glove box lamp, leather wrapped steering wheel, overhead console w/universal garage door opener, rear dome lamp w/on-off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel mounted audio controls, dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, trailer brake control, underhood lamp. This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine, 6-speed auto trans , PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: supplemental signals, courtesy lamps, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks, transfer case skid plate shield, MONOTONE PAINT, LUXURY GROUP -inc: auto-dimming exterior mirrors, exterior mirrors w/supplemental signals, exterior mirror courtesy lamps, glove box lamp, leather wrapped steering wheel, overhead console w/universal garage door opener, fold-away pwr heated mirrors, rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel mounted audio controls, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, underhood lamp, LT265/70R17E ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD), HD SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP -inc: 180-amp alternator, transfer case skid plate shield, FRONT/REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, FOG LAMPS, DUAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 2500! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
