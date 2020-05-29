Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 5166341
  2. 5166341
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,501KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5166341
  • Stock #: L00081B
  • VIN: 3C6UD5DL8CG311125
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Medium Graystone
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram 2500 boasts a Turbocharged Diesel I6 6.7L engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote USB port, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: 17 x 8.0 polished forged aluminum wheels, anti-spin rear axle, fold-away pwr heated mirrors, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, exterior mirror supplemental signals, exterior mirror courtesy lamps, bright/bright grille, fog lamps, glove box lamp, leather wrapped steering wheel, overhead console w/universal garage door opener, rear dome lamp w/on-off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel mounted audio controls, dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, trailer brake control, underhood lamp. This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine, 6-speed auto trans , PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: supplemental signals, courtesy lamps, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks, transfer case skid plate shield, MONOTONE PAINT, LUXURY GROUP -inc: auto-dimming exterior mirrors, exterior mirrors w/supplemental signals, exterior mirror courtesy lamps, glove box lamp, leather wrapped steering wheel, overhead console w/universal garage door opener, fold-away pwr heated mirrors, rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel mounted audio controls, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, underhood lamp, LT265/70R17E ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD), HD SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP -inc: 180-amp alternator, transfer case skid plate shield, FRONT/REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS, FOG LAMPS, DUAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 2500! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Limited Slip Differential,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 1,500 KM
$86,960 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 54,516 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 54,516 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory