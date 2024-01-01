$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Matrix
2012 Toyota Matrix
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
130,175KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE6CC896081
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0441A
- Mileage 130,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Not quite like anything else on the road, the Toyota Matrix is a compact hatchback with attitude. This 2012 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This wagon has 130,175 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
