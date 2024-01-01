Menu
Account
Sign In
Not quite like anything else on the road, the Toyota Matrix is a compact hatchback with attitude. This 2012 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This wagon has 130,175 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2012 Toyota Matrix

130,175 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
11929700

2012 Toyota Matrix

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,175KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE6CC896081

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0441A
  • Mileage 130,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Not quite like anything else on the road, the Toyota Matrix is a compact hatchback with attitude. This 2012 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This wagon has 130,175 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 90,545 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC SUV - Sport Package for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC SUV - Sport Package 158,443 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 66,648 KM $23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Matrix