$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline MANUAL
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline MANUAL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,090KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGCV7AX1CW525794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,090 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Doors
Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!
Excellent build quality and materials are used in the interior of this amazing compact SUV, while being styled to look ageless, keeping a high appeal through the years. This 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 142,090 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This Routan Comfortline is centered around passenger and driver comfort and safety with options such as aluminum alloy wheels, a sliding panoramic sunroof, roof rails, heated front seats with 8-way partial power driver seat with lumbar support and passenger fold-flat seat, leatherette seating surface, a multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel, tire pressure monitoring system, Sirius satellite radio and Premium VIII AM/FM stereo with touch screen including 6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 player, 8 speakers and auxiliary input jack. This car is loaded!
Payments from $212.32 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!
Excellent build quality and materials are used in the interior of this amazing compact SUV, while being styled to look ageless, keeping a high appeal through the years. This 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 142,090 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This Routan Comfortline is centered around passenger and driver comfort and safety with options such as aluminum alloy wheels, a sliding panoramic sunroof, roof rails, heated front seats with 8-way partial power driver seat with lumbar support and passenger fold-flat seat, leatherette seating surface, a multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel, tire pressure monitoring system, Sirius satellite radio and Premium VIII AM/FM stereo with touch screen including 6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 player, 8 speakers and auxiliary input jack. This car is loaded!
Payments from $212.32 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5DR HB AT - $191 B/W 63,375 KM $24,898 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra 4WD DOUBLE CAB - Low Mileage 43,380 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - Leather Seats 168,380 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan