<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Doors</b><br> <br> Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995! <br> <br> Excellent build quality and materials are used in the interior of this amazing compact SUV, while being styled to look ageless, keeping a high appeal through the years. This 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 142,090 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Comfortline. This Routan Comfortline is centered around passenger and driver comfort and safety with options such as aluminum alloy wheels, a sliding panoramic sunroof, roof rails, heated front seats with 8-way partial power driver seat with lumbar support and passenger fold-flat seat, leatherette seating surface, a multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel, tire pressure monitoring system, Sirius satellite radio and Premium VIII AM/FM stereo with touch screen including 6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 player, 8 speakers and auxiliary input jack. This car is loaded!<br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$212.32</b> monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

VIN WVGCV7AX1CW525794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,090 KM

Vehicle Description

