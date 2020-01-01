Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

117,213 KM

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

117,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6284298
  • Stock #: L0864A
  • VIN: WBA3B9C53DF140109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Highlight
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0864A
  • Mileage 117,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

This 2013 BMW 3 Series has amazing power delivery and a smooth ride while also boasting a much larger rear passenger space than most rivals. This 2013 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2013 BMW 3 Series is a well-rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you're drawn to its sporty driving character or its high-end cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 117,213 kms. It's mineral grey metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Velour floor mats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
All Wheel Drive
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Aluminum Wheels
rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
pwr trunk release
Automatic Headlamps
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Diversity antenna
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front centre armrest w/storage
Anthracite Roofliner
Adaptive Headlamps
Pwr glass sunroof
hill descent control (HDC)
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Dual front knee airbags
HD Radio
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Smoker's pkg
High-gloss shadowline side window frame trim
High-pressure headlamp washer system
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings
Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
High-gloss black front air dam accent
Front & rear high-gloss black bumper stripes
Front chrome kidney grille -inc: (8) high-gloss black slats
High-beam assistant
LED taillights & rear turn signals
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals
Brushed aluminum trim -inc: highlight trim finishers
Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
40/20/40 through-load split-folding rear seat
Aluminum door entry sills w/"sport line" designation
Instrument cluster w/red inner rings & chrono scale
Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
Front & rear door storage
Coral red trim highlight
Switchable front & rear welcome lights -inc: white or cold white
Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Luggage compartment emergency unlocking
High-gloss black B-pillar
Extended instrument cluster
Oil service interval
Sport Line
Brake energy regeneration
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5" display, (8) programmable memory keys
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
Switchable ambient lighting -inc: BMW classic light orange, line-signature LED cold white
Air curtain
Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
Lightweight aluminum & steel body
Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve TwinPower turbo I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport plus mode
Dual exhaust w/black chrome finisher
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

