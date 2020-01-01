This 2013 BMW 3 Series has amazing power delivery and a smooth ride while also boasting a much larger rear passenger space than most rivals. This 2013 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2013 BMW 3 Series is a well-rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you're drawn to its sporty driving character or its high-end cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 117,213 kms. It's mineral grey metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport plus mode
Dual exhaust w/black chrome finisher
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.