2013 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Velour floor mats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Electronically-controlled engine cooling Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows rear window defogger Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet pwr trunk release Safety Automatic Headlamps SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescopic steering column Interlocking door anchoring system Front centre armrest w/storage Anthracite Roofliner Adaptive Headlamps Pwr glass sunroof hill descent control (HDC) Multi-purpose centre console storage Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Battery safety terminal (BST) Adaptive LED brakelights White turn signal indicator lenses Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets Collapsible tube crash technology Tire pressure warning Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers Fully-finished trunk Dual front side-impact thorax airbags Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II) Dual front knee airbags HD Radio Locking illuminated glove box Condition based service interval display Smoker's pkg High-gloss shadowline side window frame trim High-pressure headlamp washer system Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring Xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor High-gloss black front air dam accent Front & rear high-gloss black bumper stripes Front chrome kidney grille -inc: (8) high-gloss black slats High-beam assistant LED taillights & rear turn signals Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals Brushed aluminum trim -inc: highlight trim finishers Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest 40/20/40 through-load split-folding rear seat Aluminum door entry sills w/"sport line" designation Instrument cluster w/red inner rings & chrono scale Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option Front & rear door storage Coral red trim highlight Switchable front & rear welcome lights -inc: white or cold white Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light Acoustic seat-belt warning Luggage compartment emergency unlocking High-gloss black B-pillar Extended instrument cluster Oil service interval Sport Line Brake energy regeneration Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system Front & rear ventilated disc brakes 4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5" display, (8) programmable memory keys Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls Switchable ambient lighting -inc: BMW classic light orange, line-signature LED cold white Air curtain Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button Lightweight aluminum & steel body Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start 3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve TwinPower turbo I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport plus mode Dual exhaust w/black chrome finisher Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.