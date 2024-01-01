Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

220,000 KM

$CALL

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

Used
220,000KM
VIN 1C3CDFBA2DD117057

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1831A
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks!

This 2013 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 220,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Soft Door Close.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBA2DD117057.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

