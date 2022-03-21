$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
122,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763113
- Stock #: NK0646A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G94DUC97021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Escape from monotony in the stylish, athletic Ford Escape. This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 122,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G94DUC97021.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM
