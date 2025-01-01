$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,735KM
VIN 1FTEX1EM1DKE13428
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A2097A
- Mileage 177,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 177,735 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EM1DKE13428.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EM1DKE13428.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
Exterior
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Interior
Display Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Manual tilt steering column
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Audi SQ5 Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats 28,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 147,817 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE 79,149 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2013 Ford F-150