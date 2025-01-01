Menu
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 177,735 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EM1DKE13428 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EM1DKE13428</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2013 Ford F-150

177,735 KM

Used
177,735KM
VIN 1FTEX1EM1DKE13428

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2097A
  • Mileage 177,735 KM

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 177,735 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EM1DKE13428.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box

CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Display Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Manual tilt steering column
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

