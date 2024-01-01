$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,457KM
VIN 1FADP3N24DL304015
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1899A
- Mileage 205,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM
This 2013 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 205,457 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3N24DL304015.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2013 Ford Focus