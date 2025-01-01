$12,075+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $52.89 /Wk
2013 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $52.89 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$12,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,697KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH033070
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!
The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 112,697 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.89 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2013 Honda Civic