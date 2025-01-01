Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 112,697 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$52.89</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2013 Honda Civic

112,697 KM

Details Description Features

$12,075

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $52.89 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
12972730

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $52.89 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$12,075

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,697KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH033070

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!

The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 112,697 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.89 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2024 Subaru WRX Sport - Sunroof - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Subaru WRX Sport - Sunroof - Low Mileage 7,281 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia AT4 - Navigation - Premium Audio for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 GMC Acadia AT4 - Navigation - Premium Audio 34,665 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition - Heated Seats 160,939 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2013 Honda Civic