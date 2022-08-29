2013 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9211621

9211621 Stock #: 23-9364A

23-9364A VIN: 2HGFB2F4XDH033634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,375 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.