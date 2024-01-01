$10,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Fit
LX
2013 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,575KM
VIN LUCGE8H53D3009418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows
Compare at $10814 - Our Price is just $10499!
The Honda Fit is a small hatchback that's big on fun. From the great fuel economy to the accommodating interior, there's a lot to love about the Fit. This 2013 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when you're riding with four of your friends. Plus, it's even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Honda's legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This hatchback has 127,575 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear spoiler: Lip
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Wheelbase: 2,500 mm
Tires: Width: 175 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Overall Length: 4,105 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.1 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,525 mm
Front Head Room: 1,027 mm
Curb weight: 1,163 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,302 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,302 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,622 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,338 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,594 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2013 Honda Fit