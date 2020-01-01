Menu
2013 Honda Fit

Sport - Bluetooth - Fog Lights - $129 B/W

2013 Honda Fit

Sport - Bluetooth - Fog Lights - $129 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4406304
  • Stock #: 19-1641B
  • VIN: LUCGE8H77D3006121
Exterior Colour
Turqoise
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control!

Compare at $14733 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13899!

The Honda Fit is a small hatchback that's big on fun. From the great fuel economy to the accommodating interior, there's a lot to love about the Fit. This 2013 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 38800 kms. It's turqoise in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.33 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth

