$10,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,755KM
VIN 5FNRL5H48DB501132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3612A
- Mileage 201,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $10814 - Our Price is just $10499!
The Honda Odyssey has unrivaled road manners, a smooth powertrain, and an accommodating interior. This 2013 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
There's a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 201,755 kms. It's alabaster silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Video Monitor Location: Front
Seatback storage: 4
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Center Console: Removable with covered storage
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,737 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,004 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,613 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm
Overall Length: 5,153 mm
Overall Width: 2,011 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Curb weight: 2,003 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2013 Honda Odyssey