Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Stylish, useful, and reliable, the Honda Pilot has plenty of room for all with 3 rows of seats and a host of active safety features to keep everyone safe. This 2013 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 243,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

243,000 KM

EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

243,000KM
VIN 5FNYF4H4XDB505907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Stylish, useful, and reliable, the Honda Pilot has plenty of room for all with 3 rows of seats and a host of active safety features to keep everyone safe. This 2013 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 243,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

