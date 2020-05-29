Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,998KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5159474
  • Stock #: 19-1593A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE9DU319798
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2013 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 143,998 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

