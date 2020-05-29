+ taxes & licensing
613-714-8880
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2013 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 143,998 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
