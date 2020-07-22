2013 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Compact Spare Tire Remote Fuel Door Release Halogen Headlamps Front/rear floor mats Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD Safety Brake Assist Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Front/rear side curtain airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Micro roof antenna Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers Body-colour door handles 8-KPH bumpers Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Seating Rear seat heater ducts 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat Power Options 12-volt pwr outlet Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension

Additional Features Cargo Cover Front stabilizer bar Rear window defroster w/timer 90-amp alternator Front map lamp Overhead sunglasses holder Ignition immobilizer system Cloth door trim (3) assist grips Cloth Seat Trim Air filter Dual Vanity Mirrors Shift interlock system Driver seat armrest Front centre console w/(2) cupholders Rear torsion beam axle Passenger occupancy sensor Hood insulator Front passenger-side seatback pocket Dual front side-impact airbags (3) adjustable rear headrests 14" x 5.0" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Dual frontal airbags Rear chrome garnish EcoShift indicator Front grille w/chrome accents Centre high mount stoplight Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way height-adjustable driver seat w/adjustable active head restraints Glove box w/damper Metal painted interior accents Front door pocket storage compartments -inc: bottle holders Rear garment hooks (2) Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Side impact reinforcements Front height-adjustable seatbelts -inc: seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners P175/70TR14 low roll-resistant silica all-season tires Tilt steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls Metal painted interior door handles Engine cover 1.6L DOHC GDI D-CVVT I4 engine 36-amp-hr battery Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering Instrumentation -inc: black gauges, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temp, fuel level, digital clock, adjustable illumination Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: traction control system (TCS), vehicle stability management (VSM) AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system -inc: USB/iPod aux input jack, (6) speakers

