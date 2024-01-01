Menu
Low Mileage, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

Compare at $11554 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $10900!

Civic who? Corolla what? The Hyundai Elantras one of the new standard bearers in the compact class, with 38-mpg fuel economy, better safety, and class-leading standard features. - thecarconnection.com This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 64,401 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

Payments from $231.54 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

64,401 KM

$10,900

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control - Low Mileage

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$10,900

Used
64,401KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH349165

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,401 KM

Low Mileage, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

Compare at $11554 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $10900!

Civic who? Corolla what? The Hyundai Elantra's one of the new standard bearers in the compact class, with 38-mpg fuel economy, better safety, and class-leading standard features. - thecarconnection.com This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 64,401 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.


Payments from $231.54 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Aluminum Wheels

