$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  161,115KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5132048
  Stock #: 19-1340A
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH203304
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a comfortable, reliable vehicle that is easy on gas consumption. Nice modern design with ample room for five adults to cruise the highways in comfort. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 161,115 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.


o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

