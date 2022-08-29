Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

140,771 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9234463
  • Stock #: Q00025A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH405594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,771 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Gas I4 1.8L engine powering this Automatic transmission. SHIMMERING WHITE MICA, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GLACIER WHITE.* This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, Bluetooth controls, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Sunglass holder, Smart pedal.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Elantra today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

