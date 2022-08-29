2013 Hyundai Elantra

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 7 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9234463

9234463 Stock #: Q00025A

Q00025A VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH405594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,771 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.