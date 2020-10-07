Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

145,858 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Premium - $94 B/W

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Premium - $94 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

145,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5902557
  • Stock #: LK1309A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9DG079152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 145,858 kms. It's titanium silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Premium. Upgrade to this Santa Fe Premium and youll be treated to premium features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, an audio aux jack and Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $93.40 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
LED Brake Lights
Child safety rear door locks
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Rear Spoiler
Roof rack side rails
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Roof mounted micro antenna
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front active head restraints
Trailer tow wiring
Bluetooth Capability
Shift interlock system
REAR SUNSHADES
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Downhill brake control
Lockable cooled glove box
Rear parking assist system
P235/65R17 all season tires
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Adjustable illumination level
Solar front glass
Chrome grille w/black surround
Front & rear skid plates
LED headlight accents
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Rear cargo screen
Active ECO system
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
2.4L DOHC CVVT I4 engine
All-wheel drive w/active corner control
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
Hillstart assist control
Traction control system w/electronic stability control
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row heated reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
17" Euroflange alloy wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

