2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
- Listing ID: 8461371
- Stock #: L1059
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB4DG033423
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2