2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,096 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9925577
  • Stock #: 23-0411A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9DG104860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0411A
  • Mileage 115,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 115,096 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

