Menu
Account
Sign In
When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesnt disappoint. This 2013 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 241,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2013 Hyundai Sonata

241,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle
12874346

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,000KM
VIN 5NPEB4AC1DH798680

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2013 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 241,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen 136,114 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE - Heated Seats 95,946 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate 79,812 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2013 Hyundai Sonata