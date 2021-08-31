This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2013 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This low mileage sedan has just 71,960 kms. It's shimmering white mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Eco indicator
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Illumination -inc: cargo area, glove box, ignition surround, front map, dome lamp w/delay
Remote releases -inc: fuel door, hood, trunk
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down, pinch protection, lock out button