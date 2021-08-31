Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

71,960 KM

Details Description Features

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

GLS - Low Mileage

GLS - Low Mileage

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

71,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8065057
  • Stock #: NK0351A
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC8DH693585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering White Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2013 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This low mileage sedan has just 71,960 kms. It's shimmering white mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Eco indicator
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Illumination -inc: cargo area, glove box, ignition surround, front map, dome lamp w/delay
Remote releases -inc: fuel door, hood, trunk
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down, pinch protection, lock out button
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/Shiftronic -inc: OD, lock-up torque converter
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors, front pretensioners & force limiters
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, auxiliary MP3 input, USB/iPod input
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Solar control glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
Locking glove box w/damper
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
T125/80D16 compact spare tire
Rear reading lamp
Metalgrain interior trim
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
SiriusXM
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital coolant temp, digital fuel level, odometer, trip odometer, digital clock
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Centre console -inc: storage, dual cupholders, armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

