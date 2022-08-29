Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

64,024 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

L - Low Mileage

L - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

64,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9262117
  • Stock #: 23-0106A
  • VIN: KM8JT3AB2DU723436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2013 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 64,024 kms. It's bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 165HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

