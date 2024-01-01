Menu
This 2013 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

The Kia Sorento compact crossover utility vehicle enters its third model year supported by an impressive list of accolades and sales milestones. Since its launch, Sorento has offered discerning consumers a refined and value-minded CUV with class-leading power while delivering outstanding fuel economy, a full roster of standard comfort and convenience features and an impressive array of safety equipment. For 2013, Sorentos utility and functionality are boosted further by adjusting content to suit consumer needs more than ever before.This SUV has 140,012 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2013 Kia Sorento

140,012 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento

LX

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,012KM
Used
VIN 5XYKT3A67DG393905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

This 2013 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Kia Sorento compact crossover utility vehicle enters its third model year supported by an impressive list of accolades and sales milestones. Since its launch, Sorento has offered discerning consumers a refined and value-minded CUV with class-leading power while delivering outstanding fuel economy, a full roster of standard comfort and convenience features and an impressive array of safety equipment. For 2013, Sorento's utility and functionality are boosted further by adjusting content to suit consumer needs more than ever before.This SUV has 140,012 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

2013 Kia Sorento