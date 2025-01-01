$17,985+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Lexus RX
6A
2013 Lexus RX
6A
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$17,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,385KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA8DC164988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13383A
- Mileage 126,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $18525 - Our Price is just $17985!
The Lexus RX defines the mid-size luxury SUV segment. This 2013 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Never lose your edge in this 2013 Lexus RX. Its supple ride, finely finished interior, luxurious features, famed reliability, generous cargo capacity, and spacious five-passenger cabin are all desirable qualities in a luxury crossover SUV. This Lexus RX has it all. This SUV has 126,385 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The Lexus RX defines the mid-size luxury SUV segment. This 2013 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Never lose your edge in this 2013 Lexus RX. Its supple ride, finely finished interior, luxurious features, famed reliability, generous cargo capacity, and spacious five-passenger cabin are all desirable qualities in a luxury crossover SUV. This Lexus RX has it all. This SUV has 126,385 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Headlight cleaners with washer
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,740 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Overall height: 1,695 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 2,274 L
Curb weight: 1,970 kg
Overall Length: 4,770 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,562 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Ultimate - Cooled Seats 56,175 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 37,413 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 123,670 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$17,985
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2013 Lexus RX