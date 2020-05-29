Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-9

2013 Mazda CX-9

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-9

GS

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 5116076
  2. 5116076
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,544KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5116076
  • Stock #: K01079A
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA9D0400844
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Mazda CX-9 boasts a Gas V6 3.7L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags, Tri-zone climate control w/rear A/C display, Traction control system. This Mazda CX-9 Features the Following Options Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire, Side airbags, Rollover stability control, Remote keyless entry -inc: retractable key, (2) transmitters, Rearview camera, Rear window defroster, Rear heater ducts, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto up/down system, keyless auto down feature. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable CX-9 today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,Rear Air,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2018 RAM 1500 Express
 55,572 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Journey C...
 33,021 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 23,317 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory