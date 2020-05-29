2013 Mazda CX-9

+ taxes & licensing
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Mazda CX-9 boasts a Gas V6 3.7L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags, Tri-zone climate control w/rear A/C display, Traction control system. This Mazda CX-9 Features the Following Options Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire, Side airbags, Rollover stability control, Remote keyless entry -inc: retractable key, (2) transmitters, Rearview camera, Rear window defroster, Rear heater ducts, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto up/down system, keyless auto down feature. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable CX-9 today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
