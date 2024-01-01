$8,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,566KM
VIN JM1BL1V7XD1849242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Compare at $9005 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8495!
This Mazda 3 has a lively personality and is amazingly enjoyable to drive, something the competitors lack in a great sense. This 2013 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 124,566 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Payments from $180.45 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
