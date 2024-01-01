Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> Compare at $9005 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8495! <br> <br> This Mazda 3 has a lively personality and is amazingly enjoyable to drive, something the competitors lack in a great sense. This 2013 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 124,566 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$180.45</b> monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

124,566 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,566KM
VIN JM1BL1V7XD1849242

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,566 KM

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Compare at $9005 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8495!

This Mazda 3 has a lively personality and is amazingly enjoyable to drive, something the competitors lack in a great sense. This 2013 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 124,566 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.


Payments from $180.45 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels

Bluetooth

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
