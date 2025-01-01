Menu
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25-0170A
  • Mileage 122,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!

This 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop is the epitome of a sports hatchback. Seating for four, excellent handling, great fuel efficiency and a surprisingly large cargo area. This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 122,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $212.32 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

