$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2 DR CPE
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2 DR CPE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,050KM
VIN WMWSU3C53DT688454
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25-0170A
- Mileage 122,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $10595 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9995!
This 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop is the epitome of a sports hatchback. Seating for four, excellent handling, great fuel efficiency and a surprisingly large cargo area. This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 122,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $212.32 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop is the epitome of a sports hatchback. Seating for four, excellent handling, great fuel efficiency and a surprisingly large cargo area. This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 122,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $212.32 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 2.0 TSI - Sunroof 30,141 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
2025 Cadillac CT5-V 10 KM $77,728 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats 70,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2013 MINI Cooper