2013 Nissan Juke

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8335311

8335311 Stock #: 21-0464A

21-0464A VIN: JN8AF5MV7DT219228

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-0464A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.