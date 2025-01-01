$8,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Leaf
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,522KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP1DC412487
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $9005 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8495!
The Nissan Leaf's driving range and spacious cabin make it an affordable EV with everyday usability according to Car and Driver. This 2013 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 107,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Payments from $180.45 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent front strut suspension
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Safety
Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual Stage Front Airbags
LATCH SYSTEM
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Side-door guard beams
Front seat side airbags
Interior
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Sunglass Holder
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear assist grips
Front & rear door bottle holders
12V aux pwr outlet
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Exterior
Pwr Heated Mirrors
Splash Guards
Intermittent rear wiper
Body-colour bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Tire Repair Kit
Security
VSS anti-theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fixed roof antenna
Additional Features
Battery heater
Sun visors w/extensions
Regenerative braking system
60/40 fold flat heated rear bench seat
24 kWh lithium-ion battery -inc: battery saver
80kW AC synchronous electric motor
Portable trickle-charge cable
Torsion bar rear suspension
3-point height adjustable front seatbelts -inc: load limiters, shoulder belt pretensioners
3-point rear seatbelts -inc: outboard ALR/ELR seatbelts
Electronically controlled brake force distribution
Nissan advanced airbag system (AABS)
Aerodynamic under body cover & rear diffuser
Heated tilt 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel
Centre console storage -inc: (2) cup holders
Electric pwr assisted steering
6.6 kW onboard charger system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
