2013 Nissan Rogue
S - Bluetooth
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
185,966KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8730842
- Stock #: 22-0181A
- VIN: JN8AS5MV3DW110646
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2013 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 185,966 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2