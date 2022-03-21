2013 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 9 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8730842

8730842 Stock #: 22-0181A

22-0181A VIN: JN8AS5MV3DW110646

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0181A

Mileage 185,966 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.