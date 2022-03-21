Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

185,966 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
S - Bluetooth

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

185,966KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8730842
  • Stock #: 22-0181A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3DW110646

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0181A
  • Mileage 185,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2013 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 185,966 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

