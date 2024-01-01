Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2013 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 182,737 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2013 Nissan Sentra

182,737 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 3N1AB7AP0DL621091

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2013 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 182,737 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof

Bluetooth

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Premium Sound Package

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2013 Nissan Sentra