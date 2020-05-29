2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo, SD card reader, 8.4 touch screen, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, rearview mirror w/microphone, 7 TFT instrument cluster, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks, front suspension skid plate, transfer case skid plate shield, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD). This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options 25X BIG HORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 20 x 8 polished/painted aluminum wheels, ash tray lamp, bright/bright billet grille, chrome exterior mirror caps, electric shift-on-demand transfer case, LCD instrumentation cluster, fog lamps, full-size restricted-use spare tire, glove box lamp, leather-wrapped steering wheel, locking lug nuts, luxury group, Mopar chrome tubular side steps, overhead console, P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires, pwr multi-function fold-away mirrors, rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, steering wheel mounted audio controls, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, tow hooks, underhood lamp, universal garage door opener , LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals, ashtray lamp, glove box lamp, underhood lamp, rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, universal garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, pwr lumbar, centre seat storage cushion, 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat, fold-flat load floor storage, storage tray, 115V aux pwr outlet, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD), 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio, electronic throttle control, HD engine cooler, HD transmission cooler (STD), 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, 20 X 8 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD). Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2