2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Vehicle Features

Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Side-impact door beams Front/rear side curtain airbags Front & rear crumple zones Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour door handles Convenience Carpeted floor mats Rear window defogger w/timer Comfort Rear seat HVAC ducts Cargo area light w/switch Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Exterior Front fog lights Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer

Additional Features Stainless steel exhaust tips Cloth door trim Black roof rails Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Illuminated ignition key ring Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction Retractable cargo cover Wiper De-icer Cargo area tie-down hooks Front armrest Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade Chrome interior door handles Lockable & illuminated glove box Leather-wrapped gear selector Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH) Front/rear door integrated bottle holders Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors Storage compartments in doors 17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels Privacy windows Rear spoiler w/integrated brake light Hexagonal chrome grille Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders Dual front visors w/mirrors (4) utility hooks Whiplash-reducing front seats Outboard seating assist grips Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay 225/55R17 all-season tires Automatic Xenon HID headlights w/auto leveling Electronic throttle control (ETC) Hill holder system 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar Pwr disc brakes w/brake override Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar Automatic climate control w/air filtration Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch Compact T145/90D16 spare tire 4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy, ambient temp, trip computer, eco-guide, clock, maintenance reminder Instrument panel -inc: ECO gauge, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer Passenger side seatback storage pocket Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto up/down Side ground effects w/side cladding 3-point seat belts -inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors Drivers side knee airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.