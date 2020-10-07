This 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru XV Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this XV Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This wagon has 125,586 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-colour door handles
Carpeted floor mats
Rear window defogger w/timer
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Cargo area light w/switch
Roof mounted antenna
Front fog lights
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Stainless steel exhaust tips
Cloth door trim
Black roof rails
Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Illuminated ignition key ring
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
Retractable cargo cover
Wiper De-icer
Cargo area tie-down hooks
Front armrest
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
Chrome interior door handles
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Leather-wrapped gear selector
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors
Storage compartments in doors
17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels
Privacy windows
Rear spoiler w/integrated brake light
Hexagonal chrome grille
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders
Dual front visors w/mirrors
(4) utility hooks
Whiplash-reducing front seats
Outboard seating assist grips
Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay
225/55R17 all-season tires
Automatic Xenon HID headlights w/auto leveling
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Hill holder system
2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar
Pwr disc brakes w/brake override
Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
Automatic climate control w/air filtration
Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch