2013 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Front & rear cup holders Door Map Pockets Remote fuel lid release Temporary spare tire Rear window wiper w/washer Reflector style halogen headlamps Safety Driver Knee Airbag Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Front seat-mounted side airbags Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Seating Rear seat heater ducts Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Cabin Air Filter Body Colour Bumpers Body Colour Door Handles Driver footrest Front/rear splash guards 3-spoke tilt steering wheel Assist grips Electric rear window defroster w/timer Semi-fabric door trim Interior trunk/cargo access 3-point seat belts in all positions Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters P175/65R15 all-season tires 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Brake assist (BA) Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Folding body colour heated pwr adjustable mirrors Smart stop technology (SST) Front passenger seatback pockets Soft Door Close Full floor carpeting & all-season carpeted floor mats Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs, stabilizer bar Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver/front passenger seat belts AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, aux input jack 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: rear centre headrest, (3) adjustable headrests

