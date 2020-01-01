Menu
2013 Toyota Yaris

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2013 Toyota Yaris

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

121,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6284301
  Stock #: L0864AA
  VIN: JTDKTUD35DD562745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0864AA
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

For a cute, affordable, subcompact car, Toyota has a compelling entry in the Yaris. This 2013 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2013 Toyota Yaris continues in its quest of providing peaceful and economical travel with Toyota's commitment to reliability. The Yaris has a suite of high-tech audio and communications features, attractive styling, and the well-established Toyota reputation for reliability and resale value. The interior design is clean and modern with an emphasis on functionality. The compact dimensions make maneuvering through tight spots a breeze. The Yaris is the first Toyota vehicle to employ a single-windshield-wiper design, a feature often found on high-end European cars. This hatchback has 121,300 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Bluetooth
Front & rear cup holders
Door Map Pockets
Remote fuel lid release
Temporary spare tire
Rear window wiper w/washer
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Driver Knee Airbag
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Rear seat heater ducts
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Cabin Air Filter
Body Colour Bumpers
Body Colour Door Handles
Driver footrest
Front/rear splash guards
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
P175/65R15 all-season tires
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Brake assist (BA)
Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Folding body colour heated pwr adjustable mirrors
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front passenger seatback pockets
Soft Door Close
Full floor carpeting & all-season carpeted floor mats
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs, stabilizer bar
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver/front passenger seat belts
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, aux input jack
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: rear centre headrest, (3) adjustable headrests

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-XXXX

613-592-8883

