For a cute, affordable, subcompact car, Toyota has a compelling entry in the Yaris. This 2013 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2013 Toyota Yaris continues in its quest of providing peaceful and economical travel with Toyota's commitment to reliability. The Yaris has a suite of high-tech audio and communications features, attractive styling, and the well-established Toyota reputation for reliability and resale value. The interior design is clean and modern with an emphasis on functionality. The compact dimensions make maneuvering through tight spots a breeze. The Yaris is the first Toyota vehicle to employ a single-windshield-wiper design, a feature often found on high-end European cars. This hatchback has 121,300 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Bluetooth
Front & rear cup holders
Door Map Pockets
Remote fuel lid release
Temporary spare tire
Rear window wiper w/washer
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Driver Knee Airbag
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Rear seat heater ducts
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Cabin Air Filter
Body Colour Bumpers
Body Colour Door Handles
Driver footrest
Front/rear splash guards
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
P175/65R15 all-season tires
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Brake assist (BA)
Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Folding body colour heated pwr adjustable mirrors
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front passenger seatback pockets
Soft Door Close
Full floor carpeting & all-season carpeted floor mats
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs, stabilizer bar