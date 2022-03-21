2013 Volvo S60

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8812634

8812634 Stock #: P0018

P0018 VIN: YV1612FH8D1228788

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0018

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.