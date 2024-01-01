$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick LaCrosse
Leather - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
181,330KM
Used
VIN 1G4GB5G30EF302412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start!
This 2014 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This sedan has 181,330 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Comfort
Climate Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Buick LaCrosse