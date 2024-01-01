Menu
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start!

This 2014 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This sedan has 181,330 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

181,330KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start!

This 2014 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This sedan has 181,330 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Comfort

Climate Control

