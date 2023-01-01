Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick LaCrosse

82,339 KM

Details Description Features

$16,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,480

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2014 Buick LaCrosse

2014 Buick LaCrosse

Leather - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick LaCrosse

Leather - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$16,480

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906071
  • Stock #: 23-0197A
  • VIN: 1G4GB5G39EF207122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start!

Compare at $17469 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16480!

This Buick Lacrosse is one of the last holdouts for large luxury sedans. This 2014 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 82,339 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.


Payments from $305.22 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Comfort

Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Nissan Versa S
 235,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix 4...
 177,214 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory