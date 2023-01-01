$16,480+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick LaCrosse
Leather - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
82,339KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906071
- Stock #: 23-0197A
- VIN: 1G4GB5G39EF207122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17469 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16480!
This Buick Lacrosse is one of the last holdouts for large luxury sedans. This 2014 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 82,339 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.
Payments from $305.22 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Comfort
Climate Control
