2014 Buick Regal

- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- remote start
- universal home remote
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Air filtration system
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Child security rear door locks
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Cargo Net
- Retained Accessory Power
- Rear Vision Camera
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation
- Heated front driver and passenger seats
- Two front auxiliary power outlets to power accessories (12 volt)
- 2-way adjustable up/down head restraints
- Defogger, rear window
- Trunk entrapment release, internal manual
- Steering, power, electric
- Emissions, federal requirements
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Premium 7-speaker audio system
- Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down
- Emissions, federal tier 2
- Suspension, front MacPherson strut
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic
- Fascia, front and rear body colour
- Glass, Solar Ray, light tinted
- Suspension, rear, 4-link
- Keyless start, push button
- Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped
- Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
- Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour
- Sill plates, front, bright
- Armrest, centre, rear with 2 integral cup holders
- Seatbelts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable
- Battery 70 AH
- Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock, 4-wheel disc -inc: intelligent brake assist, brake lining, high performance, noise/dust performance
- Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless steel w/bright tips
- Mechanical tool and jack
- Wheels, compact spare, 17" steel
- Mouldings, bright chrome, window all-around
- Grille, black chrome/spectre grey waterfall, premium finish -inc: bright chrome surround, Buick tri-shield
- Front fog lights, halogen
- Mirrors, outside heated power adjustable, body colour, manual folding -inc: integrated turn signal indicators
- Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, speed sensing
- Door handles, body colour with chrome accents
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: commercial-free music as well as the best news, sports, talk, comedy & more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply.
- Driver seat adjuster, front, 8-way power
- Passenger seat adjuster, front, 8-way power
- Driver 4-way power lumbar, front
- Passenger, front, 4-way power lumbar
- Rear seat, 60/40 split folding -inc: rear outboard adjustable up/down head restraints
- Console, floor, front, premium -inc: armrest, covered storage
- Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature and fuel gauge
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: message centre, outside temp, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info
- Power centre, 120 volt with 3-prong household outlet (150 watts)
- Assist handles, front and rear outboard -inc: coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
- Visors, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
- Lighting, custom, interior front and rear reading
- Lighting, front and rear door
- Lighting, console ambient
- Lighting, front foot well
- Lighting, puddle lights
- Lighting, instrument panel light pipe
- Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger child presence detector *Always use safety belts & child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restrai...
- Seatbelts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all 3 rear positions
- Lighting, halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass feature, auto on/off, auto delay, warning buzzer
- Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right front passenger -inc: front & rear outboard head curtain side-impact air bags *Always use safety belts & child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the app...
