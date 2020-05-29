Menu
PREMIUM I - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

  • 75,878KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048859
  • Stock #: PA6387A
  • VIN: 2G4GN5EXXE9171754
Exterior Colour
BLK
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

This 2014 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Buick Regal is a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet well-appointed mid-size luxury sedan. With sophisticated styling and an agile suspension, the Regal proves that it's competitive with European rivals. On top of an engaging driving experience, it's packed with premium features and craftsmanship. The design and materials are all high quality and are sure to impress. For an entry-level luxury sedan, the value of the Buick Regal is unbeatable. This sedan has 75,878 kms. It's blk in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • remote start
  • universal home remote
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration system
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation
  • Heated front driver and passenger seats
  • Two front auxiliary power outlets to power accessories (12 volt)
  • 2-way adjustable up/down head restraints
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Trunk entrapment release, internal manual
  • Steering, power, electric
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Premium 7-speaker audio system
  • Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down
  • Emissions, federal tier 2
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • Fascia, front and rear body colour
  • Glass, Solar Ray, light tinted
  • Suspension, rear, 4-link
  • Keyless start, push button
  • Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped
  • Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
  • Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour
  • Sill plates, front, bright
  • Armrest, centre, rear with 2 integral cup holders
  • Seatbelts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable
  • Battery 70 AH
  • Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock, 4-wheel disc -inc: intelligent brake assist, brake lining, high performance, noise/dust performance
  • Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless steel w/bright tips
  • Mechanical tool and jack
  • Wheels, compact spare, 17" steel
  • Mouldings, bright chrome, window all-around
  • Grille, black chrome/spectre grey waterfall, premium finish -inc: bright chrome surround, Buick tri-shield
  • Front fog lights, halogen
  • Mirrors, outside heated power adjustable, body colour, manual folding -inc: integrated turn signal indicators
  • Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, speed sensing
  • Door handles, body colour with chrome accents
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: commercial-free music as well as the best news, sports, talk, comedy & more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply.
  • Driver seat adjuster, front, 8-way power
  • Passenger seat adjuster, front, 8-way power
  • Driver 4-way power lumbar, front
  • Passenger, front, 4-way power lumbar
  • Rear seat, 60/40 split folding -inc: rear outboard adjustable up/down head restraints
  • Console, floor, front, premium -inc: armrest, covered storage
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature and fuel gauge
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: message centre, outside temp, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info
  • Power centre, 120 volt with 3-prong household outlet (150 watts)
  • Assist handles, front and rear outboard -inc: coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, custom, interior front and rear reading
  • Lighting, front and rear door
  • Lighting, console ambient
  • Lighting, front foot well
  • Lighting, puddle lights
  • Lighting, instrument panel light pipe
  • Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger child presence detector *Always use safety belts & child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restrai...
  • Seatbelts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all 3 rear positions
  • Lighting, halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass feature, auto on/off, auto delay, warning buzzer
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right front passenger -inc: front & rear outboard head curtain side-impact air bags *Always use safety belts & child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the app...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

