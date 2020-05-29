2014 Buick Regal

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience remote start

universal home remote Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Air filtration system Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Child security rear door locks

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Cargo Net

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation

Heated front driver and passenger seats

Two front auxiliary power outlets to power accessories (12 volt)

2-way adjustable up/down head restraints

Defogger, rear window

Trunk entrapment release, internal manual

Steering, power, electric

Emissions, federal requirements

Alternator, 130 amps

Premium 7-speaker audio system

Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down

Emissions, federal tier 2

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Rear park assist, ultrasonic

Fascia, front and rear body colour

Glass, Solar Ray, light tinted

Suspension, rear, 4-link

Keyless start, push button

Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped

Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest

Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour

Sill plates, front, bright

Armrest, centre, rear with 2 integral cup holders

Seatbelts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable

Battery 70 AH

Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock, 4-wheel disc -inc: intelligent brake assist, brake lining, high performance, noise/dust performance

Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless steel w/bright tips

Mechanical tool and jack

Wheels, compact spare, 17" steel

Mouldings, bright chrome, window all-around

Grille, black chrome/spectre grey waterfall, premium finish -inc: bright chrome surround, Buick tri-shield

Front fog lights, halogen

Mirrors, outside heated power adjustable, body colour, manual folding -inc: integrated turn signal indicators

Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, speed sensing

Door handles, body colour with chrome accents

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: commercial-free music as well as the best news, sports, talk, comedy & more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply.

Driver seat adjuster, front, 8-way power

Passenger seat adjuster, front, 8-way power

Driver 4-way power lumbar, front

Passenger, front, 4-way power lumbar

Rear seat, 60/40 split folding -inc: rear outboard adjustable up/down head restraints

Console, floor, front, premium -inc: armrest, covered storage

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature and fuel gauge

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: message centre, outside temp, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info

Power centre, 120 volt with 3-prong household outlet (150 watts)

Assist handles, front and rear outboard -inc: coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Visors, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, custom, interior front and rear reading

Lighting, front and rear door

Lighting, console ambient

Lighting, front foot well

Lighting, puddle lights

Lighting, instrument panel light pipe

Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger child presence detector *Always use safety belts & child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restrai...

Seatbelts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable -inc: pretensioners & load limiters

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all 3 rear positions

Lighting, halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass feature, auto on/off, auto delay, warning buzzer

Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right front passenger -inc: front & rear outboard head curtain side-impact air bags *Always use safety belts & child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the app...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.