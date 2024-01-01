$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Buick Verano
CONVENIENCE 1 - Sunroof - Remote Start
2014 Buick Verano
CONVENIENCE 1 - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,540KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G4PP5SK4E4238127
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1565
- Mileage 30,540 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls!
This 2014 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Buick Verano is a stylish compact sedan that blends luxury appointments with small car convenience. It offers a comfortable ride and strong performance all at a price that makes it an attainable luxury vehicle. Buick managed to integrate the luxury they're known for into a compact sedan without losing any refinement. What sets the Verano apart from other luxury cars is the all-season drivability of front-wheel drive, low cost of ownership, and the fuel efficiency of a compact. This low mileage sedan has just 30,540 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2014 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Buick Verano is a stylish compact sedan that blends luxury appointments with small car convenience. It offers a comfortable ride and strong performance all at a price that makes it an attainable luxury vehicle. Buick managed to integrate the luxury they're known for into a compact sedan without losing any refinement. What sets the Verano apart from other luxury cars is the all-season drivability of front-wheel drive, low cost of ownership, and the fuel efficiency of a compact. This low mileage sedan has just 30,540 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Leather Seats 103,578 KM $37,498 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman - Night Edition 74,707 KM $28,498 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 58,378 KM $40,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2014 Buick Verano