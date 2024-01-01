Menu
Compare at $12185 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $11495! 

The Verano packages Buick refinement into an attractive compact sedan. This 2014 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 104,671 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Payments from $212.90 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2014 Buick Verano

104,671 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Verano

Leather

2014 Buick Verano

Leather

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,671KM
VIN 1G4PS5SK7E4241358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $12185 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $11495!

The Verano packages Buick refinement into an attractive compact sedan. This 2014 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 104,671 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $212.90 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2014 Buick Verano