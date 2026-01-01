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<b>Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry</b><br> <br> Style, reliability, and practicality all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 182,090 km. Its nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

182,090 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LS

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13990245

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,090KM
VIN 1G1PA5SH8E7105369

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry

Style, reliability, and practicality all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 182,090 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-714-8880

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2014 Chevrolet Cruze