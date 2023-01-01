$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT w/1LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
127,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9451861
- Stock #: 22-9554A
- VIN: 1GCVKREH9EZ208545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour JET BLK CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-9554A
- Mileage 127,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 127,500 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2