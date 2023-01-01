Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

127,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9451861
  Stock #: 22-9554A
  VIN: 1GCVKREH9EZ208545

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour JET BLK CLOTH
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22-9554A
  Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 127,500 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

